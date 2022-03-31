Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,418. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 161,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 512,892 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

