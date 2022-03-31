Morgan Stanley Downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Underweight

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

