Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.10 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.15. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE MPVD traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.88. 110,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

