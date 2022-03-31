MXC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.63 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. MXC has a total market capitalization of $269.70 million and $30.63 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MXC has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00298764 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.39 or 0.01376754 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003088 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars.

