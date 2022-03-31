Myriad Reaches One Day Volume of $992.00 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Myriad has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $873,643.87 and approximately $992.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,819,495,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.