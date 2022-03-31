Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Namecoin has a total market cap of $36.83 million and $16,290.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,759.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.21 or 0.00822637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00207109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.