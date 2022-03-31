Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $65,099.06

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $65,099.06 and $5,898.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,685,735 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

