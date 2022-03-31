National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 984,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 318,524 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

