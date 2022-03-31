National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 19,714 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

