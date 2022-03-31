National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Sylvamo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

SLVM opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Sylvamo Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.95.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

