National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

