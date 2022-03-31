National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 8,325 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $157.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.89 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

