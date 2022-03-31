National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.19 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,688,000 after buying an additional 147,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.