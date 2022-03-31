National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.24 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

