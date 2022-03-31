National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.28 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

