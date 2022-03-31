National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.34 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

