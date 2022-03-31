National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.34 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

