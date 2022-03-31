National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.40 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DTE Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

NYSE:DTE opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

