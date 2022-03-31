National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.46 Million in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $85.26 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

