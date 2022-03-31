National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.50 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2,326.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,039 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.