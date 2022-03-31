National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.52 Million in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.