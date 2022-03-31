National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.52 Million in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

