National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

