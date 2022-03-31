National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $212.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

