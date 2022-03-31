National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

