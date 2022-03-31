National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,496 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.