National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,485,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05.

