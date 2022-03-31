National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.35% of Gracell Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 159,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
GRCL stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.
GRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
