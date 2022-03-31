National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,858,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.
IGV opened at $347.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.00. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
