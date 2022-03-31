National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

VMC opened at $187.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

