National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,342 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMW stock opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

