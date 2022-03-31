National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $214.01 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.21.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

