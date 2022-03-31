National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $232.85 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.75.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
