National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 15,105 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.