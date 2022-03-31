National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.31 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,865,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $272.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.69 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

