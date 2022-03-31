National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.35 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

