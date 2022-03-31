National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $223.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.99. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

