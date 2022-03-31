National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

