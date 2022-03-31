National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,962,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.