National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,305 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

