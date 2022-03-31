National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.