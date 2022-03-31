National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Yatsen by 201.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yatsen by 154.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $351.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.41. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $13.33.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.38 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.