National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.52 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

