National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 139,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPK stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,442. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $541.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,547,000 after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

