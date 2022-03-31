Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 2,300 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,921. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

