Navcoin Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $242,116.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009921 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,155,127 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

