NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. 43,444,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.