NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.86. 52,070,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

