NBT Bank N A NY Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

PEP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,061,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

