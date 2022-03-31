NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.38. 6,061,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.11 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

