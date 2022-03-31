NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.63 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $723.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

